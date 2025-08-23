Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo expected to remain in charge for match at Palace

The Portuguese suggested his job was at risk on Friday.

Jonathan Veal
Saturday 23 August 2025 05:43 EDT
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo during the pre-season friendly match at SMH Group Stadium, Chesterfield. Picture date: Saturday July 19, 2025.
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo during the pre-season friendly match at SMH Group Stadium, Chesterfield. Picture date: Saturday July 19, 2025. (PA Wire)

Nuno Espirito Santo looks set to be in charge of Nottingham Forest for Sunday’s Premier League clash at Crystal Palace.

Nuno poured fuel on speculation his job was under threat on Friday saying “where there’s smoke, there’s fire”.

The Portuguese, who signed a new contract in June after guiding Forest to European football for the first time since 1995, admitted that his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis had deteriorated, due in part to the arrival of global head of football Edu Gaspar.

His outspoken performance at the pre-match press conference for the Palace game, which came a week after he publicly criticised the club’s summer transfer activity, is understood to have stunned officials at the club.

But Nuno is expected to take Sunday’s game at Selhurst Park unless there is another dramatic turnaround in the build-up to the contest.

Forest trained on Saturday morning and they will travel to London later in the day.

The game has added narrative because Forest took Palace’s place in the Europa League after the London club were demoted for breaking multi-club ownership rules.

Palace chairman Steve Parish publicly blamed Forest for the ruling after they wrote to UEFA to express their concerns – and Palace lost their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The game is being played on Sunday because Palace played in Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday, a match Forest were originally due to play.

And Nuno, speaking at the same press conference where he cast doubt on his future, is expecting that to have an impact on the atmosphere.

“Especially because of the narrative that’s been going on, that Forest is the one responsible, which is not true,” he added.

“I think we did a good job last season to achieve Europe. We are delighted that we face a little challenge. But what happened?

“I think it’s not us to blame, but I expect on Sunday, with all the respect, it’s going to be a tough atmosphere on the game.”

