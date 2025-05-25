Nottingham Forest v Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news before finale to thrilling race for Champions League places
A hectic final day could be in store as five clubs chase three qualification spots
A thrilling finale to the Premier League looks set to be in store as the chase for Champions League places is decided in a dramatic denouement to the season.
While the title has long since been wrapped up by Liverpool and the relegated trio were condemned to their fate weeks ago, a hectic scramble between five clubs for three qualification spots ensures a nerve-jangling end to the season. Manchester City, Newcastle and Chelsea begin the day occupying third, fourth and fifth and know that a win will be enough to book their spot in the top tier of continental competition next season.
Lurking with intent, though, are Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest — who host Enzo Maresca’s side at the City Ground in a crucial final fixture that could well swing things their way. Villa, meanwhile, take on a Manchester United side reeling from Europa League final defeat, while Manchester City are at Fulham and Newcastle welcome Everton to Tyneside.
Follow the latest updates from the City Ground, plus all of the twists and turns as they happen from around the league in our live blog below:
Why a unique Premier League final day will be more interesting than it might appear
If the 2024-25 season won’t exactly stand out in history, it will finish with one genuinely unique element.
There have never been so many clubs going for Champions League qualification on the final day. It has admittedly become a bit more than “the battle for fifth”, as it has occasionally been derided.
Instead, five clubs are going for three places, with two of them – Nottingham Forest and Chelsea – directly facing off.
The elements are there for an exciting last day, if not quite an epic one.
Can Forest beat Chelsea?
Chelsea have lost their final league match in just two of their last 13 campaigns (eight wins, three draws).
However, they are winless in the last three seasons they have finished away from home (one draw, two defeats).
Back-to-back for Forest
Nottingham Forest are vying to win consecutive top-flight matches for just the second time since a six-game winning streak ended on 6 January.
Even if they lose today, their total of 65 points more than doubles their figure from 2023-24, when they finished with 32 points after four were deducted for breaching profitability and sustainability rules.
Premier League top five permutations
7th - Nottingham Forest
Points: 65
Goal difference: +13
Final fixture: Chelsea (H)
What they need: To beat Chelsea, no other result will be good enough unless Manchester United beat Aston Villa and Newcastle lose by nine to Everton - the latter of which will surely not happen.
If Forest win, they would still need one other result to go their way, so Newcastle failing to beat Everton, or Aston Villa failing to beat Manchester United.
6th - Aston Villa
Points: 66
Goal difference: +9
Final fixture: Manchester United (A)
What they need: Unai Emery’s side are the in-form team in the division and go to a Manchester United side who will be playing in the Europa League final on Wednesday night. Villa’s are not in their hands, however, with Manchester City going above them after beating Bournemouth in midweek.
Villa will need to win and hope one of Newcastle, Manchester City or Chelsea fail to pick up three points on the final day.
5th - Chelsea
Points: 66
Goal difference: +20
Final fixture: Nottingham Forest (A)
What they need: Chelsea’s fate is also in their hands as they travel to a top-five contender at the City Ground. A win would be enough for Enzo Maresca’s side to finish in the top five while eliminating Forest.
A draw would leave Chelsea open to being knocked out of the top-five by Aston Villa. But a draw would be enough to qualify if Aston Villa fail to win and Newcastle lose.
If Chelsea lose, Nottingham Forest would go ahead of them and Chelsea would need the following: Aston Villa to lose at Manchester United, plus Newcastle lose at home to Everton, and lose by three goals more.
4th - Newcastle United
Points: 66
Goal difference: +22
Final fixture: Everton (H)
What they need: Defeat to Arsenal means there will be some nerves when Newcastle host Everton at St James’ Park - but they know a win will book a return to the Champions League for the second time in three years.
If Newcastle draw or lose, they could be overtaken by Aston Villa and one of Chelsea or Nottingham Forest, but three points will be enough given their goal difference is far superior to Villa’s.
3rd - Manchester City
Points: 68
Goal difference: +26
Final fixture: Fulham (A)
What they need: After picking up a crucial win in their game in hand against Bournemouth, a solitary point on the final day should be enough for City to finish in the top five, due to the fact they possess a far superior goal difference to Villa.
If City lose, their fate will not be in their hands. But they could still qualify on 68 points if Chelsea and Nottingham Forest draw on the final day.
