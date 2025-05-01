Nottingham Forest vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from The City Ground
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Brentford today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Brentford boss Thomas Frank names an unchanged line-up following the 4-2 dismantling of Brighton in their last match. That means that they will again call upon the forward line of Mbuemo and Wissa, who have 34 goals between them in this Premier League campaign. Collins, who has played every single minute of Brentford's Premier League season, starts at the heart of the defence once more, joined by van den Berg, who partners the Ireland centre-back.
Aina is back in the starting eleven for Forest. The right-back, who has had a stellar season, provides a huge pre-match boost for the Reds, returning from injury after withdrawing midway through the 1-0 win against Man Utd on April 1st. He takes the place of Toffolo, who deputised in defence, with Williams reverting to his customary left-back spot after shifting to the right in Aina's absence. Elsewhere, Yates comes into midfield at the expense of Dominguez, who started the victory over Spurs last time out. Danilo also drops to the bench to accommodate Hudson-Odoi in attack.
SUBS: Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson, Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Rico Henry, Edmond-Paris Maghoma, Mathias Jensen, Yunus Emre Konak, Gustavo Gomes.
BRENTFORD (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Michael Kayode, Nathan Collins, Sepp van den Berg, Keane Lewis-Potter; Christian Norgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk; Bryan Mbuemo, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade; Yoane Wissa.
SUBS: Carlos Miguel, Harry Toffolo, Morato, Zach Abbott, Ibrahim Sangare, Nicolas Dominguez, Jota Silva, Ramon Sosa, Taiwo Awoniyi.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Matz Sels; Ola Aina, Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Neco Williams; Ryan Yates, Elliot Anderson; Anthony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Chris Wood.
Tonight’s visitors, Brentford, sit five places and 14 points behind their opponents, but with the outlandish potential permutations that could see as many as 11 Premier League clubs qualify for European football, the Bees still have everything to play for. Thomas Frank’s free-scoring forward line will look to test the miserly defence of Forest in the hope of securing an all-important away win.
Nottingham Forest have the opportunity to re-establish their claims for a Champions League spot as they host Brentford this evening at The City Ground. The Reds have relinquished what looked like a vice-like grip on the top five in recent weeks as defeats to Aston Villa and Everton threatened to derail their lofty European ambitions. But a win tonight would take them up to third place and ensure they remain in control of their own destiny.
Good evening and welcome to our live text commentary coverage of tonight's Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Brentford.
