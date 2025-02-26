Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Gunners look to close gap
The Gunners need to win to keep any hope of eventually winning the title, with Liverpool 11 points ahead before kick-off
Nottingham Forest take on Arsenal in the Premier League tonight as second takes on third in the top flight.
Mikel Arteta’s side are still chasing Liverpool in the title race, though hope is fading fast after the weekend’s 1-0 loss to West Ham left them 11 points adrift. Tonight they come up against a side who have been the league’s surprise package so far, with Nottingham Forest currently sitting six points behind Arsenal in third.
While Forest’s title charge failed to materialise, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are chasing Champions League football next season, and they hold a three-point advantage over fourth-placed Manchester City.
And a win today could potentially be vital come the end of the season, with Newcastle, Bournemouth, Chelsea and Aston Villa all chasing a spot in the top four too.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from the City Ground here:
