Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live: Premier League leaders bid to extend advantage at top of table
Can Nottingham Forest climb clear of danger with a home win against Arsenal?
Arsenal will look to further their title charge as they return to Premier League action at Nottingham Forest.
A midweek win over Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final represented another strong step towards silverware for Mikel Arteta’s side, and they will now look to consolidate their position in the league after Manchester City’s win/defeat against rivals Manchester United earlier. With their rivals strengthening in the transfer market, Arsenal can ill afford a slip-up at the City Ground tonight.
Sean Dyche’s hosts, meanwhile, are hoping to build on a vital win over survival rivals West Ham in their last league outing and further distance themselves from the bottom three. An FA Cup exit to Wrexham may have represented another set-back in a tricky season but a good run of form would be enough to move Forest out of relegation danger — although this could be a tricky fixture today...
Follow all of the latest from the Premier League clash with our live blog below:
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live
Leaders Arsenal return to Premier League action looking to extend their advantage at the top of the table as they visit Nottingham Forest. Mikel Arteta’s side took another step towards silverware with a midweek Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win over Chelsea, but might they be in for a tricky night by the Trent? Forest secured a massive and much-needed win over West Ham last time out, and will hope to build on that success.
Kick off at the City Ground is at 5.30pm GMT.
