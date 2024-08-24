Norwich City vs Sheffield United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Carrow Road
Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Sheffield United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Norwich City vs Sheffield United
Match ends, Norwich City 1, Sheffield United 1.
Norwich City vs Sheffield United
Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Sheffield United 1.
Norwich City vs Sheffield United
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Norwich City vs Sheffield United
Delay in match (Norwich City).
Norwich City vs Sheffield United
Attempt blocked. Callum Doyle (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez with a cross.
Norwich City vs Sheffield United
Substitution, Sheffield United. Sai Sachdev replaces Alfie Gilchrist.
Norwich City vs Sheffield United
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Alfie Gilchrist.
Norwich City vs Sheffield United
Hand ball by Kieffer Moore (Sheffield United).
Norwich City vs Sheffield United
Substitution, Sheffield United. Tyrese Campbell replaces Gustavo Hamer.
Norwich City vs Sheffield United
Substitution, Norwich City. Onel Hernández replaces Ante Crnac.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments