Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724515085

Norwich City vs Sheffield United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Carrow Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 08:01
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Sheffield United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724514855

Norwich City vs Sheffield United

Match ends, Norwich City 1, Sheffield United 1.

24 August 2024 16:54
1724514728

Norwich City vs Sheffield United

Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Sheffield United 1.

24 August 2024 16:52
1724514718

Norwich City vs Sheffield United

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

24 August 2024 16:51
1724514706

Norwich City vs Sheffield United

Delay in match (Norwich City).

24 August 2024 16:51
1724514582

Norwich City vs Sheffield United

Attempt blocked. Callum Doyle (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez with a cross.

24 August 2024 16:49
1724514571

Norwich City vs Sheffield United

Substitution, Sheffield United. Sai Sachdev replaces Alfie Gilchrist.

24 August 2024 16:49
1724514535

Norwich City vs Sheffield United

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Alfie Gilchrist.

24 August 2024 16:48
1724514458

Norwich City vs Sheffield United

Hand ball by Kieffer Moore (Sheffield United).

24 August 2024 16:47
1724514358

Norwich City vs Sheffield United

Substitution, Sheffield United. Tyrese Campbell replaces Gustavo Hamer.

24 August 2024 16:45
1724514357

Norwich City vs Sheffield United

Substitution, Norwich City. Onel Hernández replaces Ante Crnac.

24 August 2024 16:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in