Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Live

Norwich City vs Leeds United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Carrow Road

Luke Baker
Tuesday 01 October 2024 12:45 EDT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Leeds United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Norwich City vs Leeds United

Match ends, Norwich City 1, Leeds United 1.

1 October 2024 21:43

Norwich City vs Leeds United

Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Leeds United 1.

1 October 2024 21:43

Norwich City vs Leeds United

Attempt missed. Borja Sainz (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oscar Schwartau.

1 October 2024 21:43

Norwich City vs Leeds United

Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United).

1 October 2024 21:42

Norwich City vs Leeds United

Hand ball by Patrick Bamford (Leeds United).

1 October 2024 21:40

Norwich City vs Leeds United

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

1 October 2024 21:39

Norwich City vs Leeds United

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

1 October 2024 21:39

Norwich City vs Leeds United

Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

1 October 2024 21:37

Norwich City vs Leeds United

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Brenden Aaronson.

1 October 2024 21:36

Norwich City vs Leeds United

Foul by Jayden Bogle (Leeds United).

1 October 2024 21:32

