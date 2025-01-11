Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Carrow Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 January 2025 08:00 EST
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Match ends, Norwich City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 4.

11 January 2025 16:53

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 4.

11 January 2025 16:52

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion).

11 January 2025 16:50

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.

11 January 2025 16:50

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Solly March with a cross.

11 January 2025 16:47

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt missed. Brajan Gruda (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

11 January 2025 16:46

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

11 January 2025 16:46

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Foul by Brajan Gruda (Brighton and Hove Albion).

11 January 2025 16:43

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Ruairi McConville.

11 January 2025 16:41

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Substitution, Norwich City. Shane Duffy replaces Ben Chrisene.

11 January 2025 16:38

