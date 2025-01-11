Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Carrow Road
Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Match ends, Norwich City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 4.
Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 4.
Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Solly March with a cross.
Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Attempt missed. Brajan Gruda (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Foul by Brajan Gruda (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Ruairi McConville.
Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Substitution, Norwich City. Shane Duffy replaces Ben Chrisene.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments