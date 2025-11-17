Is Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg on TV tonight? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland face Luxembourg in their final match of World Cup qualifying Group A tonight, with little to play for for Michael O’Neill’s side after a dramatic stoppage-time loss to Slovakia last time out.

A 91st-minute winner from Tomas Bobcek last week means that Northern Ireland are out of the running for a top-two finish, though they have secured a place in the play-offs anyway by virtue of their Nations League performance.

That means that this match is a dead-rubber against Luxembourg, who have failed to gain a point so far in qualifying and have scored just once across their five matches, losing 3-1 loss to Northern Ireland in the reverse fixture in September.

And while neither side has anything to play for tonight, O’Neill will be looking for an encouraging performance and result in the final match before the play-offs take place next year as he hopes to take his side to a first World Cup since 1986.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg?

The match is due to take place on Monday, 17 November at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Kick-off is set for 7.45pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on BBC Three and BBC Two Northern Ireland, while subscribers can also stream the action via BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT.

What is the team news?

Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard is suspended after his red card against Slovakia, while George Saville is also out after an accumulation of yellow cards. Shea Charles and Ali McCann remain sidelined, so Conor Bradley could continue playing in midfield.

Luxembourg forward Danel Sinani is suspended after picking up too many yellow cards, so he could be replaced by Abdulai Djabi Embalo or Alessio Curci. Whoever starts will likely be partenered by Augsburg forward Aiman Dardari, with Benfica’s Leandro Barreiro featuring in midfield.