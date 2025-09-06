Is Nigeria vs Rwanda on TV? Kick-off, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier
Nigeria play host to Rwanda in the latest round of 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
The Super Eagles return to action after being knocked out of the African Nations Championship in the group stage, during which saw the nation stunningly thrashed 4-0 by Sudan.
After six games, Nigeria sit in fourth place in Group C, one point behind second-place Rwanda.
Nigeria nevertheless got the better of their opponents in their last encounter, with Rwanda now looking to inflict some revenge following a 2-0 defeat back in March.
When is Nigeria vs Rwanda?
Nigeria vs Rwanda is due to kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 6 September at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via the Fifa+ streaming service.
Team news
Nigeria boss Eric Chelle will likely keep faith in Victor Osimhen up top, while Samuel Chukwueze will join new Fulham teammate Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman behind the striker. Expect Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka to start in the holding roles.
Rwanda are hoping to compete in their first ever World Cup and will look to rely on the likes of Jojea Kwizera and Gilbert Mugisha, who have proved influential in the wide roles.
Predicted line-up
Nigeria XI: Okoye; Osayi-Samuel, Bassey, Agu, Aina; Onyeka, Ndidi; Lookman, Iwobi, Chukwueze; Osimhen.
Rwanda XI: Ntwari; Ombalenga, Mutsinzi, Manzi, Niyomugabo; B. Mugisha, Kayitaba; Kwizera, Biramahire, G. Mugisha; Nshuti.
Odds
Nigeria win 1/4
Draw 11/4
Rwanda win 17/2
