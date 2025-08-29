Thomas Tuchel apologises to Jude Bellingham over ‘repulsive’ comment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England boss Thomas Tuchel has apologised to Jude Bellingham and said there was “no hidden agenda” when describing some of his on-field antics as “repulsive”.

The 22-year-old star’s edge has helped fuel his inexorable rise for club and country but has also led to questions over his temperament.

Tuchel said in an interview the day after June’s 3-1 friendly loss to Senegal that he loved Bellingham’s “fire” but revealed his mother found some of the midfielder’s on-field antics “repulsive”.

The German coach’s comments caused controversy and the England boss has apologised to the Real Madrid star, who is absent from the squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia after shoulder surgery.

“I used this word unintentionally, just to make it very clear,” Tuchel said. “I had no intention, there was no message, there was no hidden agenda.

“I fully understand it’s my responsibility that I created these headlines. I’m sorry for the upset and for the headlines that I created.

“I’m experienced enough, I should have known better and should have done better. I thought I have a little bit more credit with you guys, that I do all this in my second language.

Jude Bellingham is absent from the squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia (Nick Potts/PA)

“I did it on the morning after a loss and not a lot of sleep. I did it in a live interview and I used the wrong word. It’s my responsibility. I used the wrong word.

“I didn’t want to use this word. I used it. I created the opposite. It’s my responsibility. I made straight away contact with him, of course and I got in touch with him straight away. Jude’s focus is now in his rehabilitation.”