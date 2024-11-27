Nice vs Rangers betting tips

Rangers go in search of their third Europa League win of the season on Thursday when they travel to Nice and on paper this is their easiest game so far (8pm, TNT sports 3 & Discovery+).

The French side have picked up just two points from their opening four games via draws against Real Sociedad and FC Twente, while they have lost to Lazio and Ferencvaros.

Rangers are currently 10th in the Europa League table with seven points from their opening four games, which includes wins over Malmo and Romanian side FCSB, while they drew 1-1 away to Olympiakos last time out thanks to Cyriel Dessers ninth goal of the season.

The Gers are unbeaten in five away from home in the Europa League, while Nice have won just one of their last 10 games in this tournament. However, Nice are no bigger than 10/11 on betting sites to win this game, with their Scottish opponents as big as 10/3.

Those prices on football betting sites are more reflective of both side’s recent domestic form with Nice winning three of their last four Ligue 1 fixtures, including a 2-1 home win over Strasbourg on Sunday.

Nice are unbeaten at home this season in all competitions, but they may be without their manager Franck Haise on Thursday after he was taken ill and rushed to hospital following Sunday’s game.

Nice have put a slow start to the season behind them, but the same can’t be said of Phillipe Clement’s side, who are already 11 points behind the SPL leaders Celtic and eight behind second-placed Aberdeen.

They were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Dundee United on Saturday, their second draw in the last three games in all competitions and the draw is a strong consideration when examining the options on betting apps.

Rangers have a good record against French sides and are unbeaten in their last five away games, winning two and drawing three including their most recent meeting which was a 1-1 draw against Lyon in December 2021.

They are also unbeaten in their last five away Europa League matches, winning two and drawing three so they have nothing to fear on Thursday.

Rangers have shown enough away from home recently in Europe to suggest they can avoid defeat against a Nice side who are draw specialists, sharing the spoils seven times in all competitions.

Pairing both teams to score with a draw further boosts the odds with both teams finding the net in eight of Nice’s last 11 and five of Rangers’ last six games.

Nice vs Rangers prediction: Draw and both teams to score - 19/5 BetVictor

