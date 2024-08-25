Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724605269

Nice vs Toulouse LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Allianz Riviera

Luke Baker
Sunday 25 August 2024 09:00
Comments
opta
opta (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Nice face Toulouse in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724605190

Nice vs Toulouse

Match ends, Nice 1, Toulouse 1.

25 August 2024 17:59
1724605146

Nice vs Toulouse

Second Half ends, Nice 1, Toulouse 1.

25 August 2024 17:59
1724605142

Nice vs Toulouse

Attempt blocked. Charlie Cresswell (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niklas Schmidt with a cross.

25 August 2024 17:59
1724605071

Nice vs Toulouse

Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Moïse Bombito.

25 August 2024 17:57
1724605069

Nice vs Toulouse

Attempt blocked. Niklas Schmidt (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

25 August 2024 17:57
1724605038

Nice vs Toulouse

Attempt missed. Djibril Sidibé (Toulouse) header from the left side of the six yard box following a corner.

25 August 2024 17:57
1724604992

Nice vs Toulouse

Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Marcin Bulka.

25 August 2024 17:56
1724604990

Nice vs Toulouse

Attempt saved. Niklas Schmidt (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shavy Babicka.

25 August 2024 17:56
1724604931

Nice vs Toulouse

Offside, Nice. Evann Guessand is caught offside.

25 August 2024 17:55
1724604915

Nice vs Toulouse

Attempt saved. Badredine Bouanani (Nice) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Clauss.

25 August 2024 17:55

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in