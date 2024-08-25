Nice vs Toulouse LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Nice face Toulouse in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Match ends, Nice 1, Toulouse 1.
Second Half ends, Nice 1, Toulouse 1.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Cresswell (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niklas Schmidt with a cross.
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Moïse Bombito.
Attempt blocked. Niklas Schmidt (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Djibril Sidibé (Toulouse) header from the left side of the six yard box following a corner.
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Marcin Bulka.
Attempt saved. Niklas Schmidt (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shavy Babicka.
Offside, Nice. Evann Guessand is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Badredine Bouanani (Nice) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Clauss.
