Nice vs Saint-Étienne LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Allianz Riviera
Follow live coverage as Nice face Saint-Étienne in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Nice vs Saint-Étienne
Tanguy Ndombélé (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nice vs Saint-Étienne
Foul by Pablo Rosario (Nice).
Nice vs Saint-Étienne
Goal! Nice 8, Saint-Etienne 0. Pablo Rosario (Nice) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Nice vs Saint-Étienne
VAR Checking: Nice Penalty.
Nice vs Saint-Étienne
Attempt blocked. Youssouf Ndayishimiye (Nice) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofiane Diop with a cross.
Nice vs Saint-Étienne
Penalty Nice. Youssouf Ndayishimiye draws a foul in the penalty area.
Nice vs Saint-Étienne
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Léo Pétrot.
Nice vs Saint-Étienne
Attempt blocked. Badredine Bouanani (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Nice vs Saint-Étienne
Sofiane Diop (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nice vs Saint-Étienne
Offside, Nice. Victor Orakpo is caught offside.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments