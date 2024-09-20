Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1726864805

Nice vs Saint-Étienne LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Allianz Riviera

Friday 20 September 2024 12:45
Follow live coverage as Nice face Saint-Étienne in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726864703

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Tanguy Ndombélé (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20 September 2024 21:38
1726864628

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Foul by Pablo Rosario (Nice).

20 September 2024 21:37
1726864540

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Goal! Nice 8, Saint-Etienne 0. Pablo Rosario (Nice) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

20 September 2024 21:35
1726864433

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

VAR Checking: Nice Penalty.

20 September 2024 21:33
1726864387

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Attempt blocked. Youssouf Ndayishimiye (Nice) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofiane Diop with a cross.

20 September 2024 21:33
1726864386

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Penalty Nice. Youssouf Ndayishimiye draws a foul in the penalty area.

20 September 2024 21:33
1726864354

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Corner, Nice. Conceded by Léo Pétrot.

20 September 2024 21:32
1726864351

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Attempt blocked. Badredine Bouanani (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

20 September 2024 21:32
1726864339

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Sofiane Diop (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20 September 2024 21:32
1726864140

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Offside, Nice. Victor Orakpo is caught offside.

20 September 2024 21:29

