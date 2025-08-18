Tearful Neymar left ‘ashamed’ after Santos thrashing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Neymar was left “ashamed” by Santos’ performance after leaving the field in tears following the record defeat of his career.

Santos were thrashed 6-0 by Vasco da Gama to slip to just two points off the relegation zone in the Brazilian Serie A, with manager Cleber Xavier immediately dismissed after the heavy defeat at home.

Former Liverpool, Barcelona and Aston Villa Philippe Coutinho scored twice in a crucial win for the visitors that moved them out of the relegation places and left Santos under real pressure in Neymar’s first season back at the club.

The 33-year-old returned to the side where he first forged his reputation in January but has struggled for consistency, and was left furious with his side’s showing in the thrashing.

“I'm completely disappointed with our game,” Neymar said. “The fans have the right to protest in all sorts of ways, obviously without physical violence. But cursing and insulting people today is perfectly acceptable. I feel incredibly ashamed; I've never experienced anything like this in my life.

“I'm crying out of anger, at everything. Unfortunately, I can't help in every way. Today was terrible; that's the reality.

"To sum it all up: it was s***. It's a disgrace to play that kind of game wearing a Santos jersey. Everyone needs to put their head down, go home, and think about what they want to do.”

Santos visit Bahia in their next league fixture on Sunday.