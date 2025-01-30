Neymar confirms return to his first club Santos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Neymar has confirmed his return to his first club Santos, saying he had wished the move “to come true for a long time”.

With the official announcement expected on Friday, the 32-year-old Brazil international – still the world’s most expensive footballer after his £200million move to Paris St Germain in 2017 – said he could not “hold it until tomorrow”.

In a video posted to his 64 million followers on X, Neymar said: “Hey guys, feels like I’m going back in time.

“I’m here with my friends and family and they helped me write a few things.

“I just can’t hold it until tomorrow. My family and my friends already know my decision. I’ll sign the contract with Santos Futebol Clube.

“I want to thank my fans from all over the world, wishing this moment to come true for a long time.

“It’s been nearly 12 years since I left…and it seems like it was yesterday.

My feelings for the club and fans have never changed Neymar on his Santos return

“My feelings for the club and fans have never changed.”

Neymar made his Santos debut in March 2009 at the age of 17 and scored 136 goals in 225 games before joining Barcelona in 2013.

He made 186 appearances across four seasons in Spain, winning two LaLiga titles, the Champions League and the Club World Cup before his world-record move to PSG.

Neymar won five league titles in Paris prior to his move to Saudi Arabia, when he joined Al-Hilal in August 2023.

“I lived wonderful moments in Riyadh,” said Neymar, three days after Al-Hilal had announced his contract there had been terminated by mutual consent.

“But I suffered a very serious injury that prevented me returning the favour the way I’d like to.

“Now I need to play again. Only a club like Santos can provide the love I need to prepare for the coming challenges of the next years.

“I hope you’re all with me on this next step of my life. I’m thankful for all your support even in my most difficult moments.

“There were a lot of them but playing football, doing what I most love in life, is what makes me happy.”