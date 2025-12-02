Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction, odds and betting tips

Newcastle vs Tottenham tips:

Tottenham travel to Newcastle looking for their first win in four Premier League games and to end a disappointing run which has seen them lose to two of their London rivals (kick-off 8:15pm, live on Sky Sports).

They have won just once at home this season, and that was on the opening day of the season, so they may prefer being on the road tonight, but in Newcastle, they are facing a side who have won 11 of their 16 home Premier League matches in 2025.

The Magpies go into the game on the back of their best away win too, a 4-1 drubbing of Everton on Saturday, thanks to a brace from Malick Thiaw and further goals from Lewis Miley and Nick Woltemade.

The two sides are level on points this season, with both finding it hard to juggle the demands of the Champions League and Premier League, but a win tonight could see either side move up as high as seventh.

Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction: Spurs’ poor run to continue

Tottenham might have lost their last three in a row against Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Fulham, but they have won at Manchester City, West Ham, Leeds and Everton so far this season.

They have lost their last four on the bounce at St James’ Park, though, with an aggregate scoreline of 14-2, and they have won just one of their last 13 midweek league games, drawing two and losing 10, so they will need a huge change of fortune tonight.

Since beating Brentford 3-2 in January 2024, they have lost each of their last seven midweek games, scoring just one goal in the process.

They were also beaten in the north east 2-0 in the Carabao Cup, earlier this season, when goals from Fabian Schar and Nick Woltemade earned the reigning champions a 2-0 win.

Newcastle, on the other hand, have won seven and drawn three of their last 10 midweek league games, since a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in February 2021.

In the league, Spurs have only failed to score twice so far, at home to Bournemouth and Chelsea, while Newcastle haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last six games. Football betting sites are offering just 7/10 on both teams scoring.

Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction 1: Newcastle to win by one goal - 11/4 Bet365

Newcastle vs Tottenham betting: Woltemade to strike again

Nick Woltemade has settled in well to life in the Premier League and the north east with seven goals since making the £69m move from Stuttgart in August.

He also scored for his old club, and one for Germany in their recent 6-0 World Cup qualifier win over Slovakia, meaning he has nine in 21 appearances so far.

He scored last time out against Everton, and he has already netted against tonight’s opponents, and betting sites are offering 9/2 on him scoring first, as he has done four times so far for the Geordies.

Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction 2: Woltemade to score at any time - 13/10 Bet365

