Newcastle vs Man City: Prediction, Betting Tips & Line-ups

Newcastle United will be hoping for a change of fortunes when the Premier League returns this weekend and they host Manchester City in Saturday’s late kick-off (5:30 pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event).

Eddie Howe’s side currently sit 14th in the league table after picking up just 12 points from their opening 11 games, and they have lost four of their last six domestic matches.

Despite that form, you can only get 5/1 on them finishing in the top five in the Premier League odds.

They are already 11 points and 12 places behind their opponents this weekend after City won five of their last six Premier League matches, with a 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa their only loss since August.

Newcastle vs Man City prediction: City to keep up the pressure

All three of Newcastle’s domestic wins this season have come at St James’ Park, and they will take some comfort that their return to action is in front of their very vociferous fans.

It’s not a place that City have too many fond memories of either, winning just one of their last four visits and that came in January 2024 when goals from Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Oscar Bobb cancelled out the strikes by Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Last season’s match in the north east finished all square, when Gordon equalised from the penalty spot after Josko Gvardiol had opened the scoring.

Howe will be hoping Gordon and his England teammate Nick Pope are both fit for this one after being forced out of the England squad with a hip injury and concussion respectively.

City have been looking in imperious form in recent weeks, winning 11 of their last 14 in all competitions, to move them to within four points of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League and two behind the leaders Bayern Munich in the Champions League table.

After winning nothing last season, it’s hard to imagine a second season with no silverware for City, who have won 15 trophies since Pep Guardiola arrived at the club in 2016.

Football betting sites are offering 9/4 on City winning their 11th title, and although many pundits think the title is a done deal for Arsenal, City are still way too much of a threat.

It’s hard to see Newcastle getting a win on Saturday, and the best they can probably hope for is a draw at odds of 14/5.

Newcastle vs Man City prediction 1: City to win - 21/20 William Hill

Newcastle vs Manchester City betting: Who would bet against Haaland?

Erling Haaland continued where he left off when he joined up with Norway and scored two apiece in two appearances for his country during the latest international break, to take his incredible tally for the season to 32 in just 20 appearances.

Haaland already looks nailed on to win the Premier League Golden Boot and is odds-on in the Premier League top scorer odds well ahead of his nearest rivals for the award.

He has scored just one goal in six appearances against Newcastle, though, and you have to go back to August 2022 when he scored City’s second in a 3-3 draw at St James Park.

The fact has had such little success against the Magpies will no doubt spur him on this weekend as he looks to keep up his record of scoring in all bar two games this season- against Villa and Spurs in two defeats for City.

Betting sites are offering 10/11 on him scoring at any time, but when you consider the fact he’s scored two or more goals 10 times this season, that might be a better option.

Newcastle vs Man City prediction 2: Haaland to score two or more - 9/2 Betfred

