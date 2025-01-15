Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St. James' Park
Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Wolverhampton Wanderers today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tonali is down on the pitch and is in pain after Sarabia clips him from behind in the middle part of the pitch. He is up on his feet after a minute or so and is okay to continue for now.
Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Substitution André Trindade da Costa Neto Pablo Sarabia García
Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Substitution João Victor Gomes da Silva Thomas Glyn Doyle
Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
STRAND LARSEN HITS THE WOODWORK AGAIN! He collects a cross in the six-yard box and tries to chip the ball over Dubravka, who is on floor already. But the ball comes off Dubravka and hits the lower part of the crossbar. Strand Larsen should have scored and another huge Wolves chance goes begging.
Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Substitution Valentino Francisco Livramento Kieran John Trippier
Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
GOAL DISALLOWED BY VAR! Cuhna sends the ball into the danger area, where Bueno is waiting six yards out. It hits him on the body first but he controls it well thereafter and sends the ball into the back of the net with his foot. The Wolves players run back to the centre to get the game started again, but VAR rules out the goal as the ball hit Bueno on the hand before his finish.
Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Substitution Joelinton Cássio Apolinário de Lira Lewis Miley
Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
VAR took a long look but Gordon was marginally onside when receiving that pass from Isak. A huge roar from the Newcastle fans as the goal stands.
Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Substitution Alexander Isak William Idamudia Daugard Osula
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments