Liveupdated

Newcastle United vs AFC Wimbledon LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from St. James' Park

Luke Baker
Tuesday 01 October 2024 12:45 EDT
St. James’ Park, home of Newcastle United Football Club
St. James’ Park, home of Newcastle United Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face AFC Wimbledon in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Newcastle United vs AFC Wimbledon

Match ends, Newcastle United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.

1 October 2024 21:42

Newcastle United vs AFC Wimbledon

Second Half ends, Newcastle United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.

1 October 2024 21:41

Newcastle United vs AFC Wimbledon

Attempt missed. Riley Harbottle (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

1 October 2024 21:40

Newcastle United vs AFC Wimbledon

Attempt blocked. Isaac Ogundere (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

1 October 2024 21:40

Newcastle United vs AFC Wimbledon

Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Osula.

1 October 2024 21:36

Newcastle United vs AFC Wimbledon

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

1 October 2024 21:35

Newcastle United vs AFC Wimbledon

Substitution, Newcastle United. Dan Burn replaces Fabian Schär.

1 October 2024 21:35

Newcastle United vs AFC Wimbledon

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Josh Kelly replaces Callum Maycock.

1 October 2024 21:35

Newcastle United vs AFC Wimbledon

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Alistair Smith replaces Myles Hippolyte.

1 October 2024 21:35

Newcastle United vs AFC Wimbledon

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. James Furlong replaces James Tilley.

1 October 2024 21:34

