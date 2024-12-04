Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more from St. James’ Park tonight
Arne Slot’s men travel to St. James’ Park with a nine-point lead at the top of the league
Newcastle United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday night, with the league leaders looking to maintain their position at the top of the table.
Arne Slot’s men defeated Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday to move nine points clear of their closest rivals, Arsenal, and can get a firmer grip on their position with a victory at St. James’ Park.
Meanwhile, Newcastle conceded a last-minute equaliser to draw against Crystal Palace and continue a disappointing return to action since the international break.
Eddie Howe’s men sit 11th after the weekend’s results, and though a win at this point isn’t vital in their chase for top four, another loss this evening would be a serious dent in their hopes ahead of a busy winter period.
Follow all of the latest from St. James’ Park in our live blog below:
Liverpool will look to maintain their nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table as Arne Slot’s side visit Newcastle United in what is another crunch week for the Reds.
After beating Real Madrid and Manchester City at home, Liverpool head on the road to face Newcastle and Everton, in the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, in the space of four days.
And Liverpool’s title challenge will be strengthened if they remain on course - with Newcastle boasting a good home record against the big sides this season having beaten Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham while drawing against Manchester City.
But it’s been a tough recent spell for Eddie Howe’s side, who were beaten by West Ham last week before conceding “absolutely devastating” late equaliser against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Newcastle, who fell into the bottom half of the table after drawing at Selhurst Park, have also not beaten Liverpool in the Premier League since 2015.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independents live coverage of tonight’s Premier League match between Newcastle and Liverpool.
The Reds travel north with another vital win under their belt having soundly beaten Manchester City last weekend, while Newcastle haven’t managed to get a win since before the international break.
And we’ll have all the latest news, updates and team news here.
