Is Newcastle vs Crystal Palace on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Newcastle United host Crystal Palace in a midweek Premier League clash tonight as they compete in a rearranged fixture that could take them up to third in the table.

The Magpies will be without their manager Eddie Howe who remains in hospital recovering from a pneumonia diagnosis on Friday last week. Assistant manager Jason Tindall and assistant coach Graeme Jones will take charge of this evening’s game as well as Saturday’s meeting with Aston Villa.

Newcastle are fourth in the table, just one point behind Nottingham Forest, and can take a big step towards securing Champions League football next term with a victory over Palace.

Oliver Glasner’s side come into the game on the back of a 5-2 loss to Manchester City but will be confident of their ability to challenge Newcastle at St. James’ Park.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is Newcastle vs Crystal Palace?

The Premier League meeting between the two teams will kick off at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 16 April at St. James’ Park, Newcastle.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. A live stream will be available to subscribers via Sky Go.

What is the team news?

Newcastle’s Joe Willock is available after passing concussion protocols, but Sven Botman, Lewis Hall and Jamaal Lascelles remain sidelined for the hosts who are also without manager Eddie Howe.

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi and Eddie Nketiah return having both served a suspension while Romain Esse and Matt Turner will be assessed after both going down with illnesses.

Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad are long-term absentees for the Eagles.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Barnes

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Lerma; Munox, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta

Odds

Newcastle to win - 8/13

Draw - 23/10

Crystal Palace to win - 7/2

Prediction

Newcastle’s big victory over Manchester United at the weekend will give them a lot of confidence heading into tonight’s match and they’ll know that a win puts them in control of securing Champions League football. Eddie Howe’s absence may play a role if the match is close but the Magpies should have enough quality to get over the line.

Newcastle 2-0 Crystal Palace.