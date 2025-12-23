Newcastle contact PGMOL over ‘stonewall’ penalty not given against Chelsea
Anthony Gordon was barged in the box by Trevoh Chalobah but, despite a VAR review, no penalty was awarded
Newcastle United have contacted PGMOL for “clarification” over the decision not to award a penalty for Trevoh Chalobah’s barge on Anthony Gordon in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea on Saturday.
Newcastle winger Gordon was clattered into by Chelsea defender Chalobah in the penalty area, with the Magpies 2-1 up in the second-half. On-field referee Andy Madley did not give a penalty, with VAR Peter Bankes insisting the contact was a “side-to-side in a shielding action.”
Yet Newcastle manager Howe insisted after the match that it was “clear” a penalty should have been awarded, with TNT Sports pundit Ally McCoist also believing the incident to be a “stonewall penalty.”
Speaking ahead of Newcastle’s match against Manchester United on Boxing Day, Howe said: "We will be seeking clarification [over the penalty], I think that call's [to PGMOL, referees body] already gone in, not from me personally, but from the club.
“We just want to know the thought process behind the decisions."
On commentary duty for TNT, McCoist said: “I think it's a penalty, I really do. I think he's trying to usher him out but he takes him out. It's a penalty, as simple as that.
“It's a stonewall penalty. I'm staggered at that.”
Two former Chelsea players also agreed. Joe Cole added on TNT Sports: “Too much aggression [from Chalobah], I think we’ll be hearing from Eddie Howe after the game.”
On BBC Radio 5 Live, Pat Nevin said: “Risky with bells on it! Trevoh Chalobah never got the ball, a shoulder challenge on Anthony Gordon. A big call for the referee to not give a penalty.”
The Premier League Match Centre explained: “The referee’s call of no penalty to Newcastle was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the contact from Chalobah on Gordon deemed to be side-to-side in a shielding action and the ball within playing distance.“
Howe was bemused by the Premier League’s explanation, saying after the match: “In my opinion, it’s a clear penalty. I think anywhere else on the pitch it’s a free-kick. The player has gone into Anthony too aggressively, so I think it’s stonewall.
“It’s not [side-to-side shielding]. The defender only looks at Anthony and not the ball and is too aggressive.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks