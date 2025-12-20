Why VAR took so long to award disputed Newcastle goal against Chelsea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League has confirmed that “technical issues” with the semi-automatic offside system led to a lengthy VAR check before Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade’s second goal against Chelsea was finally awarded.

Woltemade, who scored an own goal in Newcastle’s defeat to rivals Sunderland last weekend but went from zero to hero in a stunning first half display at St James’ Park, provided the finishing touch to Anthony Gordon’s excellent cross.

The German striker timed his run to perfection as the Chelsea defence failed to push up in time, with a deft touch beating goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

But, to the frustration of the Newcastle supporters, there was a long VAR check before the goal was given. As the Premier League confirmed, the semi-automatic offside system was down during the check - which left VAR Peter Bankes and assistant VAR Eddie Smart having to draw the offside lines manually.

A statement on the Premier League Match Centre explained: “The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with Woltemade in an onside position.

“Due to technical issues, Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) wasn't available during the VAR check. The VAR was required to manually construct lines in determining this decision.”

open image in gallery The goal was awarded after the VAR placed the ‘markers’ manually ( Premier League Match Centre )

Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SOAT), which was used in the 2022 World Cup and has been operational in the Champions League for several years, made its debut in English football in the FA Cup last season, before it was introduced to the Premier League in April.

SAOT has been designed to provide a more efficient and accurate placing of the offside line, based on a picture generated by player tracking and 30 in-stadium cameras. The Premier League created their own technology with the PGMOL and provider Genius Sports.