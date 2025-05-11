Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE: Nicolas Jackson sent off for elbow as hosts lead crucial Premier League clash

The race for a Champions League place is hotting up as the end of the season draws near

Harry Latham-Coyle
Sunday 11 May 2025 07:52 EDT
Comments
Chelsea cannot afford to calculate Champions League qualification - Maresca

Newcastle United host Chelsea in a crucial Premier League clash as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

With Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa breathing down their necks, both teams go into the game level on points and goal difference, meaning a win for either side at St James’ Park could be huge in securing a top-five spot. An unexpected slip-up for Manchester City, dropping points in a draw against relegated Southampton, leaves them still within reach for a victor with just two rounds of fixtures to come after this weekend.

Chelsea are in the slightly better form of the two sides, having defeated champions Liverpool last weekend for their third win in a row as Cole Palmer ended his goal drought in a 3-1 victory. Newcastle were held by Brighton last time out and go to Arsenal next weekend, so are perhaps more in need of three points than Chelsea as each club looks to return to the top tier of European competition.

Follow all of the latest from the Premier League fixture in our live blog below:

Recommended

HALF TIME: Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea

(Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 12:52

Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, 45 + 5 minutes

Enzo Fernandez is booked for his protestations at a free kick going against Cole Palmer after a tangle of legs with Anthony Gordon. Palmer has to push his captain away to prevent further sanction as the midfielder launches into an even more aggressive inquiry.

Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 12:51

Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, 45 + 4 minutes

A stonking run from Pedro Neto, forced to plough a lone furrow with Nicolas Jackson off the pitch but showing off his pace to accelerate past Dan Burn and draw a corner. Trevoh Chalobah gets his head to it but can’t generate the requisite power to test Nick Pope.

Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 12:50

Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, 45 minutes

It’s a good job Trevoh Chalobah has been on it for Chelsea today. Another key intervention from the centre-half after Alexander Isak breaks behind, knocking the Swedish striker off stride just enough to allow Robert Sanchez out to smother.

Into six additional minutes at the end of the half.

Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 12:47

Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, 43 minutes

Dan Burn forces Robert Sanchez into a sharp-ish save soon after. Newcastle would love another before the interval.

Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 12:44

Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, 42 minutes

Chelsea are essentially now playing without a striker, Cole Palmer slightly ahead of the rest in the press but having to do the job of two men. How damaging could Nicolas Jackson’s moment of madness be to their season?

Top tackle from Trevoh Chalobah to avoid the concession of a second, sliding back in the nick of time on Harvey Barnes. Corner kick.

Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 12:43

Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, 40 minutes

That is, however, a half chance, and a good block from Dan Burn as Pedro Neto tries to turn a Noni Madueke cross home.

Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 12:41

Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, 39 minutes

Enzo Maresca’s whining in the ear of the fourth official earns him a booking, the Chelsea manager joining his players in losing his cool a touch. You feel they need half time to reset - we’ve barely seen anything of Cole Palmer.

Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 12:40

Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, 38 minutes

So nearly 2-0! Dan Burn goes very close with a header. Chelsea are all over the place.

Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 12:39

RED CARD! Nicolas Jackson is sent off! Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, 36 minutes

Upgraded to a red card! Nicolas Jackson will play no further part in this game or, barring an appeal, this Premier League season!

I don’t think he necessarily intended to harm Botman, but it just looked a reckless, needless action from the striker, and the glance beforehand at his opponent didn’t at all help. Off he trudges. Problems for Enzo Maresca, with forward cover on the bench lacking.

(Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 12:35

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in