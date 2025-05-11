Chelsea cannot afford to calculate Champions League qualification - Maresca

Newcastle United host Chelsea in a crucial Premier League clash as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

With Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa breathing down their necks, both teams go into the game level on points and goal difference, meaning a win for either side at St James’ Park could be huge in securing a top-five spot. An unexpected slip-up for Manchester City, dropping points in a draw against relegated Southampton, leaves them still within reach for a victor with just two rounds of fixtures to come after this weekend.

Chelsea are in the slightly better form of the two sides, having defeated champions Liverpool last weekend for their third win in a row as Cole Palmer ended his goal drought in a 3-1 victory. Newcastle were held by Brighton last time out and go to Arsenal next weekend, so are perhaps more in need of three points than Chelsea as each club looks to return to the top tier of European competition.

Follow all of the latest from the Premier League fixture in our live blog below: