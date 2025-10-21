Nick Pope previews Newcastle's Champions League game against Benfica

Newcastle United take on Benfica in the Champions League as the hosts look to consolidate their place in the competition’s league phase table.

Eddie Howe’s side lost to Barcelona in the first match of their European campaign but a dominant 4-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in their second match has put them in a decent position, with the Magpies 11th in the table after two games.

And their third clash pits them against a Benfica side that was recently taken over by Jose Mourinho, though the two-time winners are yet to secure a win in Europe this term.

With a tricky run of league phase fixtures including trips to Marseille and defending champions PSG, securing wins in home matches such as this is likely to be pivotal in Newcastle’s bid to reach the knockout rounds, though it could well be a difficult night against the Portuguese giants.

Follow all the action from St James’ Park below: