Nations League draw live: England, Scotland and Wales to learn group opponents for 2026 tournament
The four Home Nations will learn their opponents for the 2026/27 edition of the tournament, with England potentially facing the likes of Spain, Portugal and Italy
The draw for the 2026/27 Nations League league phase takes place in Brussels this evening, with Thomas Tuchel’s England side learning their League A opponents for the fifth edition of the tournament.
The Three Lions were promoted back into the top league last time out and could now face the likes of Spain, France, Germany, Italy and defending champions Portugal.
And Craig Bellamy’s Wales team are one of the surprise packages in the top league, having finished top of their group to be promoted in 2024/25.
Both Scotland and Northern Ireland will participate in League B along with the Republic of Ireland, and while the immediate focus for every nation will be on World Cup qualification and preparations, the next tournament comes around quickly, with the first matches taking place in September 2026.
Follow all the latest updates from Brussels below:
Which nations are involved?
League A
Pot 1: Portugal, Spain, France, Germany
Pot 2: Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, Croatia
Pot 3: Serbia, Belgium, England, Norway
Pot 4: Wales, Czechia, Greece, Türkiye
League B
Pot 1: Scotland, Hungary, Poland, Israel
Pot 2: Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Ukraine
Pot 3: Slovenia, Georgia, Republic of Ireland, Romania
Pot 4: Sweden, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Kosovo
How does the draw work?
The 54 participating nations are divided into four leagues, based on the Access List and depending on the results of the 2024/25 UNL League C/D play-offs in March 2026.
The League A, B and C draws each determine four groups of four teams. Each team plays six matches in their group – home and away against the other three nations.
The League D draw determines two groups of three teams. Each team plays four matches in their group – home and away against the other two nations.
There are some specific draw conditions to note. Firstly, Bosnia and Herzegovina cannot de drawn against Kosovo, and there is also a restriction on excessive travel and winter venues.
This means nations who are too far apart cannot be drawn to face each other – for example, Iceland could not face Armenia, and the Faroe Islands cannot be drawn against Kazakhstan – and countries at risk of severe winter conditions can only be drawn against one other such country in the same group.
When is the Nations League draw?
The draw is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 12 February at 6pm CET in Brussels, Belgium.
How can I watch it?
The draw will be shown live across Uefa’s channels, and users can stream for free on the Uefa YouTube channel and the website.
2026/27 Nations League draw live
The draw for the league phase of the 2026/27 Nations League takes place today, with teams including England, Spain and defending champions Portugal waiting to learn their opponents for the next edition.
The Selecao secured the 2024/25 trophy after a penalty shootout win over European champions Spain in June of last year, and both sides will be among the favourites as the tournament begins again in September.
Thomas Tuchel’s England side will hope to win the tournament for the first time in 2027, and though the impending World Cup is very much at the forefront of the Three Lions’ thoughts, they will hope to go far in the Nations League for the first time, with the potential that the tournament is linked to the qualification process for Euro 2028.
While the draw takes place this afternoon, the first matches of the tournament won’t be played until later this year, with matchday one scheduled for the week of 24 to 26 September 2026.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of this evening’s draw for the 2026/27 Nations League.
England and Wales wait to learn their League A opponents for the fifth edition of the tournament, while Northern Ireland, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland will learn who they’ll face in League B.
And we’ll have all the latest updates right here.
