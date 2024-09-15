Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726410604

Nantes vs Reims LIVE: Ligue 1 team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau

Luke Baker
Sunday 15 September 2024 09:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau
A general view of the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Nantes face Reims in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726409795

Nantes vs Reims

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

15 September 2024 15:16
1726405219

Nantes vs Reims

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

15 September 2024 14:00

