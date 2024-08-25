Nantes vs Auxerre LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau
Follow live coverage as Nantes face Auxerre in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Nantes 2, Auxerre 0.
Second Half ends, Nantes 2, Auxerre 0.
Goal! Nantes 2, Auxerre 0. Bahereba Guirassy (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.
Corner, Auxerre. Conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto.
Attempt blocked. Rayan Raveloson (Auxerre) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Joly.
Offside, Nantes. Bahereba Guirassy is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Tino Kadewere (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Nantes. Tino Kadewere is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jubal (Auxerre) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Auxerre. Conceded by Douglas Augusto.
