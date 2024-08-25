Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724605085

Nantes vs Auxerre LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau

Luke Baker
Sunday 25 August 2024 09:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau
A general view of the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Nantes face Auxerre in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724604994

Nantes vs Auxerre

Match ends, Nantes 2, Auxerre 0.

25 August 2024 17:56
1724604895

Nantes vs Auxerre

Second Half ends, Nantes 2, Auxerre 0.

25 August 2024 17:54
1724604793

Nantes vs Auxerre

Goal! Nantes 2, Auxerre 0. Bahereba Guirassy (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.

25 August 2024 17:53
1724604658

Nantes vs Auxerre

Corner, Auxerre. Conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto.

25 August 2024 17:50
1724604655

Nantes vs Auxerre

Attempt blocked. Rayan Raveloson (Auxerre) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Joly.

25 August 2024 17:50
1724604573

Nantes vs Auxerre

Offside, Nantes. Bahereba Guirassy is caught offside.

25 August 2024 17:49
1724604570

Nantes vs Auxerre

Attempt saved. Tino Kadewere (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

25 August 2024 17:49
1724604563

Nantes vs Auxerre

Offside, Nantes. Tino Kadewere is caught offside.

25 August 2024 17:49
1724604533

Nantes vs Auxerre

Attempt missed. Jubal (Auxerre) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

25 August 2024 17:48
1724604511

Nantes vs Auxerre

Corner, Auxerre. Conceded by Douglas Augusto.

25 August 2024 17:48

