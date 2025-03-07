Mikel Arteta gives Myles Lewis-Skelly stern warning that could affect Arsenal future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly needs to understand "the line is really thin" if he is to avoid his career being derailed by disciplinary issues, according to head coach Mikel Arteta.

The 18-year-old had to be substituted in the first half of Tuesday's 7-1 mauling of PSV after picking up a yellow card in the 24th minute then shortly afterwards going in hard and late on defender Richard Ledezma.

Lewis-Skelly was highly fortunate to avoid being sent off for what would have been the third time in less than two months and left his manager with little choice but to withdraw him, with Riccardo Calafiori taking his place at left-back.

"It was quite clear that we had a liability there with the yellow card and the next action," said Arteta. "It wasn't the moment to take any risk.

"A lesson to learn for him for sure. We will support and help him. The line is really thin in sport and he needs to understand that.

"He's very intelligent, he's extremely demanding of himself. He's a perfectionist, he's got a great environment around him. He's here to learn as well.”

open image in gallery Mikel Arteta says Myles Lewis-Skelly needs to learn after some reckless tackles while on a booking ( EPA )

Lewis-Skelly, who made his senior debut during the 2-2 draw with Manchester City in September, has had a highly eventful start to his Arsenal career.

As well as scoring a brilliant individual goal in the 5-1 thumping of City in the return fixture in January, he was controversially dismissed when Arsenal played Wolves at Molineux – a decision that was later overturned after his team-mates had battled to a 1-0 win.

Against West Ham in February their luck ran out, losing at home to all-but end their title hopes after Lewis-Skelly was sent off in the 73rd minute.

Arteta, who takes his side to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday, was asked what the teenager must do to take control of his disciplinary issues without losing his competitive edge.

"I think dominating the situation," he said. "You need to dominate the space you are defending. What is the level of exposure that you have, is the opponent facing you or not facing you? What is the probability to win that ball and when you have to commit to certain duels?

"Then you have to apply defensive principles (which) are very clear. If you don't do that at this level it's a big problem."

open image in gallery Arteta will help Lewis-Skelly become a better players ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

Sunday's game will be Arteta's 200th in the Premier League since he was appointed following the sacking of Unai Emery in December 2019.

"It's gone fast," he said. "Probably the number one is the day that I was sitting here on the first day, fulfilling the dream of becoming the manager of this incredible football club.

"The other night (against PSV) was up there with one of the best because of the way we did it. A trophy, when we won the first FA Cup (in 2020) after everything we went through as a club the (previous) few years, and the Covid period which was really difficult as well."