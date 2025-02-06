Premier League’s KMI Panel says Myles Lewis-Skelly’s dismissal was incorrect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League’s Key Match Incidents Panel voted unanimously that referee Michael Oliver’s decision to send off Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly in their recent victory at Wolves was incorrect.

The video assistant referee for the Premier League game on January 25, Darren England, also made an incorrect call by not requesting that Oliver should review the incident, according to the KMI Panel findings seen by the PA news agency.

Lewis-Skelly tripped Wolves defender Matt Doherty to prevent a counter-attack and was shown a straight red card, with Oliver’s decision upheld by VAR.

The decision was heavily criticised by pundits and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after the match, while Oliver and his family have been subjected to threats and abuse since the incident.

The KMI Panel said in its summary and review of the incident: “The on-field red card decision was deemed incorrect (5:0).

“A cynical trip to stop a counter-attack. The initial point of contact is high on the shin, but not forceful and with the side of the boot.

“This initial contact moves down quickly to the foot, meaning this foul should only result in a yellow card for a reckless challenge.”

On VAR’s handling of the incident, the KMI Panel added: “The panel deemed the VAR’s decision to not recommend a review incorrect (4:1).

“As the challenge doesn’t meet the considerations for serious foul play as there is no evidence of speed, force or full contact.

“One panellist felt this was not a clear and obvious error and supported the no VAR intervention as ‘this should remain the referee’s call’.”

Following the match at Molineux, which Arsenal won 1-0, Oliver was subjected to what his employer Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) described as “abhorrent attacks” directed at him and his family.

Referee support group The Ref Support UK said it feared “even worse is just around the corner” and that comments from players and coaches are fuelling the abuse officials face.