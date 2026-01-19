Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Morocco to take legal action after Senegal’s Afcon final walk-off protest

Senegal’s players walked off the pitch after Morocco were awarded a penalty in second-half stoppage time

Senegal’s players walked off the pitch in protest at Morocco being awarded a stoppage-time penalty (REUTERS)

Morocco is set to launch legal proceedings following the contentious Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final on Sunday, where opponents Senegal staged a walk-off in protest against a penalty decision before ultimately securing victory.

The dramatic decider in Rabat saw Morocco defeated 1-0 by Senegal after extra time.

However, the hosts had a golden opportunity to clinch the trophy with a last-gasp penalty awarded at the end of regulation time.

Senegalese players reacted by storming off the pitch after a VAR review led to a spot-kick for a tug on striker Brahim Diaz’s shoulder. The ensuing 14-minute delay, as the Senegalese side eventually returned, saw Diaz miss the crucial penalty.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) confirmed its intention to pursue legal action with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA.

Senegal boss Pape Thiaw took his players off the boss after Morocco were awarded a late penalty (REUTERS)

A statement from the RMFF declared: "The Royal Moroccan Football Federation announces that it will pursue legal action with the Confederation of African Football and FIFA to rule on the walk-off of the Senegalese national team from the field during the final against the Moroccan national team, as well as on the events surrounding this decision, following the referee's awarding of a penalty that was deemed correct by all experts."

The federation added that "this situation had a significant impact on the normal course of the match and on the players' performance."

While Morocco’s precise objectives with the complaint remain unclear beyond formally challenging the outcome, the incident has drawn strong condemnation from football’s governing bodies.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino and CAF both criticised the behaviour of Senegal’s players and coaching staff, asserting that violence and walk-offs have no place in the sport.

Gianni Infantino condemned the behaviour of Senegal’s players and staff (Reuters)

Mr Infantino stated: "We also witnessed unacceptable scenes on the field and in the stands - we strongly condemn the behaviour of some ‘supporters’ as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members."

He continued: "It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner and, equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport, it is simply not right. We must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play. Teams must compete on the pitch and within the Laws of the Game, because anything less puts the very essence of football at risk."

CAF confirmed it is reviewing footage and that disciplinary proceedings will follow, condemning the "unacceptable behaviour from some players and officials".

