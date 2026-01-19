Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brahim Diaz admits ‘it will be hard for me to recover’ after Afcon penalty miss

Brahim Diaz was visibly devastated after his penalty miss
Brahim Diaz was visibly devastated after his penalty miss (Reuters)
  • Brahim Diaz has released a statement after missing a last-gasp penalty for Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final against Senegal on Sunday night.
  • Morocco were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time with the score level at 0-0, but the spot-kick was delayed as Senegal staged a walk-off in protest at the decision.
  • After a lengthy delay, Diaz finally took the penalty but his ‘Panenka’ attempt was easily saved by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
  • Senegal went on to win the final 1-0 after extra time and Diaz was in tears at the final whistle.
  • He has now admitted “it will be hard for me to recover” and that “my soul hurts” after the penalty miss, but thanked fans for their messages of support.

