Is Monaco vs Man City on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League clash
Manchester City will look to build on their winning start in the Champions League as they travel to AS Monaco.
Pep Guardiola’s side put a dampener on Kevin De Bruyne’s return to the Etihad Stadium on opening night, comfortably dispatching the Belgian’s new side Napoli 2-0 to get the new European campaign off to a bang.
They now face their first away assignment of the continental season, returning to the scene of Champions League heartache suffered eight years ago.
In their only previous meetings with the Ligue 1 side, City were knocked out of Europe’s premier competition at the hands of a Kylian Mbappe-fuelled Monaco side back in 2017, one that also boasted the likes of Radamel Falcao, Fabinho and current City midfielder Bernardo Silva.
Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:
When is Monaco vs Man City?
Monaco’s clash with Man City in the Champions League kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 1 October at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7:45pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the game on discovery+.
Team news
For Monaco, all eyes will be on whether Paul Pogba will be fit enough to make his debut against his former Manchester rivals, although after such a prolonged period out due to a doping ban, the Frenchman is still likely a couple weeks away from being match ready. Adi Hutter is without his number one stopper Lukas Hradecky, as well as Lamine Camara, Denis Zakaria and Aleksandr Golovin, but could start Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati, who has bagged four goals in three substitute appearances for his new side.
Manchester City, meanwhile, could be missing Rodri after developing a new knee problem ahead of the weekend’s win over Burnley, a huge concern given the ACL injury that kept him out of nearly all of last season. The likes of Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Rayan Ait-Nouri remain absent, while Rayan Cherki is still a month away from a return.
Predicted line-ups
Monaco XI: Kohn; Vanderson, Dier, Kehrer, Henrique; Akliouche, Coulibary, Bamba, Fati; Biereth, Balogun.
Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Gonzalez; Silva, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland.
