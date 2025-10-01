Is Monaco vs Man City on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City will look to build on their winning start in the Champions League as they travel to AS Monaco.

Pep Guardiola’s side put a dampener on Kevin De Bruyne’s return to the Etihad Stadium on opening night, comfortably dispatching the Belgian’s new side Napoli 2-0 to get the new European campaign off to a bang.

They now face their first away assignment of the continental season, returning to the scene of Champions League heartache suffered eight years ago.

In their only previous meetings with the Ligue 1 side, City were knocked out of Europe’s premier competition at the hands of a Kylian Mbappe-fuelled Monaco side back in 2017, one that also boasted the likes of Radamel Falcao, Fabinho and current City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

When is Monaco vs Man City?

Monaco’s clash with Man City in the Champions League kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 1 October at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7:45pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the game on discovery+.

Team news

For Monaco, all eyes will be on whether Paul Pogba will be fit enough to make his debut against his former Manchester rivals, although after such a prolonged period out due to a doping ban, the Frenchman is still likely a couple weeks away from being match ready. Adi Hutter is without his number one stopper Lukas Hradecky, as well as Lamine Camara, Denis Zakaria and Aleksandr Golovin, but could start Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati, who has bagged four goals in three substitute appearances for his new side.

Manchester City, meanwhile, could be missing Rodri after developing a new knee problem ahead of the weekend’s win over Burnley, a huge concern given the ACL injury that kept him out of nearly all of last season. The likes of Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Rayan Ait-Nouri remain absent, while Rayan Cherki is still a month away from a return.

Predicted line-ups

Monaco XI: Kohn; Vanderson, Dier, Kehrer, Henrique; Akliouche, Coulibary, Bamba, Fati; Biereth, Balogun.

Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Gonzalez; Silva, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland.