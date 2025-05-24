Mohamed Salah named Premier League Player of the Season
Salah picks up the award for a second time after a stellar campaign
Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League Player of the Season.
The Egyptian brings home the award after a stunning individual campaign, propelling the Reds to title glory by notching 28 goals and 18 assists in 37 Premier League games.
It is the second time Salah, 32, has claimed the accolade, which is decided by combining public votes with those from a panel of football experts, having also won it after his spellbinding debut season at Anfield in 2017/18.
Salah beat off competition from Reds teammates Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch, as well as Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, Newcastle top scorer Alexander Isak, Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo and Forest surprise package Chris Wood.
Erling Haaland was snubbed for the shortlist, with it being the first time since Van Dijk in 2018/19 that a Manchester City player has not won the award.
Salah, who last month extended his contract at Liverpool, is on course to win a fourth Premier League Golden Boot and is either a goal or an assist away from equalling the record for most goal involvements in a single Premier League campaign.
Salah has 46, one shy of the record jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole over a 42-game season.
He was also crowned the Football Writers’ Association Football of the Year earlier this week, becoming just the second player to win a hat-trick of awards from the FWA - joining Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on three wins.
