Mohamed Salah reveals stunning Saudi transfer plan before signing new Liverpool contract

Mohamed Salah said that he would have gone to the Saudi Pro-League this summer if he had not signed a new deal with Liverpool.

The Egyptian revealed he held “serious” talks with the cash-rich Saudi league. Al-Ittihad had bid £150m for him in 2023 and there was renewed interest from the division in recent months.

Liverpool rejected that but risked losing Salah on a free transfer this year, as his contract entered its final few months and after the forward described himself as “more out than in”.

Salah ended up signing a new, two-year deal to stay at Anfield to cap a campaign in which he won his second Premier League title and the Footballer of the Year award.

But he told Egyptian broadcaster ON Sport that he could have gone to Saudi Arabia, saying: "It was a good opportunity to me, if I hadn't renewed with Liverpool it would have happened. My relations with SPL officials are very good, we talked a lot, and the negotiations were serious.”

Salah thanked Liverpool fans for their part in persuading the Merseyside club, who can be reluctant to offer lengthy contracts to players in their thirties, to keep him.

He added: "The negotiations were long, I know the club's policy, we reached a middle ground that made us all happy. Part of the pressure on the club came from the fans, I know from the start that they wanted me to continue, and they played their role in all of this.”

Mohamed Salah celebrates as he kisses the Premier League trophy ( AFP via Getty Images )

Salah praised manager Arne Slot, drawing a comparison with the former manager Jurgen Klopp, as he thanked the Dutchman for helping him to excel this season.

The 32-year-old was the Premier League’s top scorer, with 29 goals, and got 18 assists, also the most in the division. In all competitions, he was directly involved in 57 goals.

And he said: “Every coach has a different style of play but I talk a lot with Slot and we understand each other very well. Unlike Klopp, we sit a lot and talk, he was honest with me from the beginning and told me that he wants to get the best out of me and I told him that I want to be comfortable on the pitch."