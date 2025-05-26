Liverpool title parade LIVE: Latest updates as Reds celebrate winning Premier League
The party continues in Liverpool today with Arne Slot and the Reds set for an open-top bus parade around the city
Liverpool continue the celebrations after winning the Premier League title with jubilant scenes set to extend from Anfield to around the city.
The champions’ victory lap can finally party after securing the title weeks ago and Mohamed Salah’s strike ensured a draw against Crystal Palace to round off a historic campaign.
It will not only be scenes of jubilation though, with an element of sadness for Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite being cheered on Sunday, as the right-back bids farewell to the club after 20 years, with a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer expected to follow in the coming days.
And the future looks bright, too, with the Reds plotting a big summer in the transfer market, after strong links with Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz to bolster Arne Slot’s attack.
Follow all the latest updates, videos, pictures and analysis from another big day for the Reds below:
Liverpool end title-winning season with draw against Crystal Palace
FA Cup winners Crystal Palace did their best to spoil Liverpool’s title party as they secured a 1-1 draw at Anfield.
A 1-1 draw and Ryan Gravenberch’s red card could not dampen spirits as fans were not prepared to allow anything to spoil seeing the trophy lift in person for the first time in 35 years.
Mohamed Salah equalled the Premier League record of most goal involvements in a season – Andy Cole (1993-94) and Alan Shearer (1994-95) achieved 47 in a 42-game season – with an 84th-minute leveller.
And to prove the occasion was all about celebration even the tearful departing Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was jeered on his last appearance at Anfield, was welcomed back into the fold.
Supporters who were still maybe not prepared to forgive at least ensured the defender’s 354th and final appearance after a 20-year association with his boyhood club did not end on a sour note.
When is Liverpool’s Premier League title parade? Route, times and how to watch
Liverpool continue their Premier League title party with the parade on Monday after the jubilant scenes at Anfield on the final day of the season.
Arne Slot’s side lifted the trophy on Sunday and partied long after the stalemate against Crystal Palace with emotional scenes as the Reds showered Trent Alexander-Arnold with love ahead of his expected move to Real Madrid despite a hostile reaction leading to the end of the campaign.
Now, hundreds of thousands of Liverpool fans will gather in the city on bank holiday Monday to extend the celebrations.
The open-top bus parade marks a 20th top-flight league crown and with an expected busy transfer period, having already been linked with Florian Wirtz, the club is in a fine position to extend this period of success into next season.
Tearful Trent Alexander-Arnold applauded by Liverpool fans after final appearance at Anfield
Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoyed a brilliant send-off at Anfield as Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy in his final appearance for the club, with the right-back warmly applauded by the crowd on an emotional afternoon.
He has confirmed that he will depart his boyhood club this summer on a free transfer after helping Arne Slot’s side to Premier League triumph, with the England international widely expected to join Real Madrid.
Alexander-Arnold replaced Conor Bradley at half-time on his last game for the club and was visibly emotional at the full-time whistle, hugging his teammates and manager as they celebrated a second league title of his spell at Anfield.
"I didn't know what to expect, stepping out at Anfield, after what had happened a few weeks ago,” admitted Alexander-Arnold. “I wanted to play for the club one more time, he trusted me to go out there, the reception means more than anything for me.
Liverpool transfer guide: Florian Wirtz and top targets for Arne Slot’s title defence
Liverpool are bracing for a busy summer to build on this season’s Premier League title success.
Arne Slot orchestrated a stunning debut campaign at Anfield, inheriting a stacked squad from Jurgen Klopp before taking English football by storm to seal a record-equally 20th top-flight crown for the club.
Mohamed Salah was the posterboy of Slot’s title winners, with an eye-watering 46 goal contributions in 37 games taking the Reds out of reach at the top of the table.
However, it was in midfield where Liverpool surprised most, with Slot refining a midfield trio brought in by his predecessor and making each one of them an invaluable entity. His transformation of Ryan Gravenberch from a promising yet raw talent to a world-class defensive midfielder was most astounding, with the 23-year-old starting all 34 league games before Liverpool sealed the title against Spurs.
