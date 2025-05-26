Liverpool title parade LIVE: Latest updates as Reds celebrate winning Premier League

Liverpool lift Premier League trophy at Anfield

Liverpool continue the celebrations after winning the Premier League title with jubilant scenes set to extend from Anfield to around the city.

The champions’ victory lap can finally party after securing the title weeks ago and Mohamed Salah’s strike ensured a draw against Crystal Palace to round off a historic campaign.

It will not only be scenes of jubilation though, with an element of sadness for Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite being cheered on Sunday, as the right-back bids farewell to the club after 20 years, with a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer expected to follow in the coming days.

And the future looks bright, too, with the Reds plotting a big summer in the transfer market, after strong links with Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz to bolster Arne Slot’s attack.

