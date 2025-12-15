Mohamed Salah should stay at Liverpool for ‘great big send-off’, Jamie Carragher says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Carragher has urged Mohamed Salah to reconsider any immediate departure from Liverpool for Saudi Arabia, advocating for the Egypt international to secure a fitting Anfield send-off.

Despite his recent strong criticism of Salah for claiming he was "thrown under a bus" by manager Arne Slot, Carragher believes the forward is unlikely to remain at the club beyond next season.

He implored Salah to set aside his differences with Slot and return from the Africa Cup of Nations at the end of January, thereby preserving his legacy and ensuring the conclusion his career at the club deserves.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I don’t see Mo Salah playing for Liverpool next season. The big thing in my mind is, are we going to see Mo Salah from now until the end of the season?

“If he’s thinking of moving on, I would urge him to think again. And the reason I say that is, if Mo Salah is to move from Liverpool now, the talk is he would go to the Saudi League.

“Liverpool in the second half of the season could get to the FA Cup final, the Champions League final. Can you imagine Mo Salah in Saudi watching Liverpool come out in Budapest in the Champions League final?”

open image in gallery Carragher believes the forward is unlikely to remain at the club beyond next season ( PA Wire )

Salah was left out for Liverpool’s midweek win at Inter Milan following his outburst but returned in Saturday’s victory over Brighton and applauded the Anfield fans after the game.

Carragher added: “He (Salah) deserves a guard of honour, he deserves a mosaic in the Kop. He deserves to bring his wife and kids on the pitch in his last game and actually celebrate him for what he’s done as a Liverpool player.

“So put your differences with the manager aside for four months and….get this great big send-off.”