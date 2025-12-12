Jamie Carragher takes fresh swipe at Mohamed Salah after Liverpool fans’ reaction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Carragher maintains Mohamed Salah has failed in his attempt to “weaken” Arne Slot’s position at Liverpool following his rant at Elland Road.

The Egypt forward was omitted from the squad that travelled to the San Siro for the 1-0 victory over Inter Milan and could also miss out against Brighton this weekend before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

The Reds rallied without their talisman, after his wild claims that he had been “thrown under the bus” over the Premier League champions’ poor form, securing a vital victory late on through Dominik Szoboszlai’s penalty.

And Carragher has now claimed the performance, as well as the mood from the travelling supporters, proves Salah has been misguided.

“If Mohamed Salah’s intention with his grumble in the huddle at Elland Road was to weaken Slot, he must now concede that his misguided actions have had the opposite effect,” Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.

“The chief reason for Salah’s miscalculation is his failure to fully understand the psychology of the club’s hardcore fanbase. In a choice between a title-winning Anfield manager and a multi-title-winning footballer, the coach wins every time.

open image in gallery Arne Slot, Liverpool manager, applauds the fans following the team's victory ( Getty Images )

“The relationship between a successful Liverpool boss and the Kop is, through my eyes at least, unique. The fans have a banner that displays the faces of all the most revered managers in the club’s history. Slot’s face was added this year.

“It was striking how Slot’s name was chanted from early on in the game at San Siro. The travelling fans backed him when the score was 0-0. They were sending a message that their views on how the team and the club is run matters more than the gripes of one footballer, no matter how brilliant that player has been. That stood out to me as much as the professional performance.”

open image in gallery Salah appeared jovial in Liverpool training before being left out of the squad against Inter Milan ( Getty Images )

Salah could return against Brighton in the Premier League this weekend, though the 33-year-old will then depart for Morocco as the Pharaohs bid to win an eighth continental title and first since 2010.