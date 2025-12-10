Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It isn’t the most infamous interview a Liverpool player has conducted after a match of late. Not anymore, anyway. Yet after PSV Eindhoven had won 4-1 to inflict Liverpool’s joint heaviest European defeat at Anfield and take their run to nine losses in 12 games, Curtis Jones had pronounced they were “in the s**t”.

Two weeks on, with no more losses but one notable exile from the squad, Jones felt it was too soon to say they are out of the brown stuff now. “The last one [at Leeds], we were 2-0 up and we drew the game,” he said, continuing his habit of plain speaking. “There were fans there that probably thought we were still in the s**t.”

Nevertheless, much has changed. Liverpool are four games unbeaten, which scarcely sounded much last season but, in the context of what came before, is a radical difference. Jones kept repeating that beating Internazionale in the San Siro was “only one game”. What a game, though: while with far less drama than the 3-3 draw at Elland Road, and when it hinged on two VAR decisions, but a night when Liverpool abandoned the chaos of much of the season and embraced caution and control. They were minutes away from the first goalless draw of Arne Slot’s reign. It could have been a new scoreline for them. As it was, Jones said: “The mind frame has changed.”

So, too, the style of play. “We had to show fight and dig in,” said Andy Robertson. “The clean sheet was crucial.” Which didn’t feel the Liverpool way when they appeared to be trying to win 3-2 or 4-2 every week a few months back.

Slot picked his most defensive full-backs, in Robertson and Joe Gomez. He packed the midfield. The Dutch can be indelibly associated with wingers but Slot’s were injured, ill, exiled. Inter’s formation is based around three central midfielders. Slot played four.

Jones was the beneficiary, often the fourth man when Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai started last season, and arguably the best of them on the night. “I think it works because I am playing,” the Liverpudlian said with wonderful simplicity. “It is a way of getting all the lads in the team.” And he got on the ball, time and again. No one completed as may passes on the hallowed San Siro turf as Jones. He opted not to answer a question if Thomas Tuchel had been in touch recently. It was the sort of display that should prompt the manager who dropped him from the England squad to reconsider.

There was a battle-hardened nous to Liverpool. The formation may prove another quick fix, just as it looked when Slot conjured victory against West Ham by shifting Szoboszlai to the right and dropping Mohamed Salah. His new midfield diamond may not be forever; the quadruple central-midfielder ploy was not the plan when they spent £450m, none on central midfielders. But it was proof of an adaptability from the manager and a determination from the team.

Whether it is a step forward is another point. It is probably not a coincidence that the nine men behind the front two were all at Anfield last season. Every formula Slot finds seems built on the players he inherited, not those he bought, and Alexander Isak was Liverpool’s least effective player in San Siro. This was less evolution than reversion; reverting to winning was welcome.

But it was significant, too, that Virgil van Dijk kept talking about consistency. Liverpool have rarely been consistent over 90 minutes this season, let alone across a series of games. A team who won the title by churning out wins have now defeated Arsenal, Real Madrid and Inter, keeping clean sheets in each. They limited the top scorers in Serie A to an xG of 0.43. They have conceded at least two goals in 13 other games.

To some, that may reflect the enigma of Ibrahima Konate; found at the crime scene too often, Slot had said three days earlier, the Frenchman maintained law and order in Milan. Slot’s faith in Konate has been questioned this season; if few, other than the match-winner Szoboszlai, have had genuinely good campaigns, Liverpool found an answer by sticking together.

All bar Salah, anyway. A game that was defined by the player who was missing showed him just what he was missing. Liverpool found solace in teamwork and hard work. A night that could have been traumatic instead became cathartic.

And if Salah, with his self-pitying words, had attempted to throw Slot under the bus, the coach found a new gear. Others rallied to his defence, the team showing a loyalty. Jones was asked if they were behind the manager. “We always are,” he said, repeating it for effect. “We always are.”