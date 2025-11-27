‘I’m past being angry’: Liverpool midfielder sums up Anfield mood with admission on ‘unacceptable’ form

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones admitted “we’re in the sh**” and said he was “past being angry” after the 4-1 defeat to PSV in the Champions League consigned the Reds to their worst run of form in 12 years.

Arne Slot’s side were humbled at Anfield for their third defeat in a row and ninth in 12 games, in what is their worst run of results since the 1953-54 season.

Liverpool won the Premier League title just six months ago but the mood at Anfield has soured and the team was booed off after their latest collapse against PSV - the third game in a row where Liverpool had conceded three or more goals.

Jones said Liverpool's run of results was 'unacceptable'

Boyhood Liverpool fan Jones told RTE: “I don’t have the answers. Honestly, I don’t. I’m saying that to everybody. It’s just unacceptable.

“I don’t even have to wait to think about it. I’m past being angry inside. I’m at the point now where I just don’t have the words.

“It’s hard because I’m playing for the team I support. I’m a fan, and I’ve seen this club all my life.

“In a long, long time, I haven’t experienced a Liverpool team going through a period like this with results like these.

“But at the end of the day, we still have that badge on our chest. And until that badge is gone, we’re always going to fight.

"We’re going to try and get this team back to where it needs to be, show everyone again what this club is about and why people call it the best team in the world.

“But right now, we’re in the s*** and it needs to change."

Liverpool boss Slot admitted his “shock” at his team’s run of results and Jones conceded that the Reds have lost some of their fear factor at Anfield.

“It’s got to be on me and the rest of the lads to not be so nice where teams are coming here thinking, ‘We’re gonna win here. We’re gonna score two, three, four goals’,” he said.

Liverpool travel to West Ham on Sunday and then host Sunderland

“No, you’re coming here and this used to be a place that you hated to come you know, with the fans, with us, how we played and how we’d go and press and we were just absolute dogs. And then we have the ball and then we play.

“Whereas now we hardly even play. There’s times when we do play but off-the-ball stuff, I think that’s the stuff that has to change.”

Slot said speculation surrounding his future is fair but claimed he doesn’t feel under pressure, although he admitted he is stunned by how things have deteriorated.

“It is a shock for everyone, for the players, for me, this is very, very unexpected,” Slot said. “I am feeling safe, I am okay though.

“It would be nice to turn it around and get a victory but if you are working as a coach and not doing well then it is normal that questions are asked.

“If any manager around the world loses football games, let alone as many as we have lost, it’s quite normal people have an opinion about that. If it’s fair or unfair, it’s for other people to judge. Is that normal? I think it is. If you lose so many times, people start talking about that.

“I have got a lot of support from above. I am okay with my position. They [the board] don’t call every single minute of the day to say they trust me but in the normal conversations we have, I feel the trust.”