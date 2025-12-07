Mohamed Salah uses Harry Kane example to argue he has been treated unfairly by media

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah drew comparisons to fellow Premier League great Harry Kane to prove how his drop in form has been treated differently to any patch of adversity experienced by the England captain.

Salah went on an astonishing tirade against manager Arne Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy after he was benched for the third successive game for the first time in his career, opening the door to an imminent Anfield exit.

Claiming to have been thrown “under the bus” by Liverpool, the 33-year-old said he no longer has a relationship with Slot and that he has been made the scapegoat of the club’s dire run of form, which has seen them pick up just four wins in their last 15 outings, losing nine.

He also lambasted his portrayal in the media amid a dry spell in front of goal - having only scored five this season off the back of a record-breaking 2024/25 campaign - and pointed to former Tottenham talisman Kane as proof of preferential treatment.

“I have been at this club, scoring more than anyone in this generation, since I came to the Premier League,” said the Egyptian, after Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Leeds. “I don’t think anyone has scored more goals and made more assists than me in the Premier League.

“If I am somewhere else, everybody would go to the media and defend the players. I am the only one in this situation.

“Can I give an example? It’s silly but I am sorry. I remember a while go, Harry Kane was not scoring for 10 games, everyone in the media was like ‘oh, Harry will score for sure’. When it comes to Mo everyone is like ‘he needs to be on the bench’. I am sorry Harry!”

Salah equalled a Premier League record last season by contributing to 47 goals, scoring 29 and assisting 18, but lost his place in November with the team on a run of six losses in seven league games.

Mohamed Salah says Harry Kane was treated differently to him by the media ( Getty Images )

He had never previously been left out for two consecutive matches before sitting out the last three, and he was an unused substitute in two of them, including in Sunday’s clash at Elland Road.

Salah feels that his exploits of last season have been forgotten during Liverpool’s downward spiral and is enraged that he has to fight the narrative that has turned against him.

He added: “With respect, I love everyone. I love Haaland, I will talk about him. I am the current top goalscorer in the Premier League (from last season). He is not yet. He is going to win it hopefully and that is fine for him. I love him and he knows that.

“I am top goalscorer, best player, winning the league in such a style, but I am the one who has to defend himself in front of the media and fans.”