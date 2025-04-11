Arne Slot reveals key factor that kept Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot says Mohamed Salah’s decision to renew his contract at Liverpool is a “compliment” to the club and its management, given the wealth of options he could have had if he decided to leave on a free.

Salah put pen to paper on two-year deal on Friday, bringing a welcome end to the contract saga that has persisted throughout the campaign.

The Egyptian’s previous contract was set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he would have departed Anfield for nothing if an agreement was not reached.

Admitting relief at tying down their talisman for the immediate future, Slot singled out Reds sporting director Richard Hughes as key to getting a deal over the line.

“It is a big compliment to Richard [Hughes] because Mo Salah, as such a great player as a free agent, can go to any club in the world he wants to,” Slot said.

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah has confirmed his future at Liverpool ( PA Wire )

“I am part of the process but I don't deserve the compliments. It's Mo, his agent and then FSG, Richard, they all put the effort - which means money! But also effort.

“What it might tell you is that we want more next season and Mo is convinced we can do so. That is positive for us. If I’d put myself in the shoes of a player we might want to sign, it is always nice to tell them while presenting our project that Mo Salah has signed a new contract.

“It shows how ambitous this club is - Mo, the owners and the ones who came last summer - we are ambitious to keep performing to the level this club has been at in the last few years.”

Salah may have been embroiled in a contract standoff for the better part of a season, but he has not let that impact his output in what has been a stellar individual campaign for the 32-year-old.

He has netted 32 goals in all competitions, 27 of which have come in the Premier League, leading the goalscoring charts and acting as the rocket fuel behind Liverpool’s push for a 20th league title.

Slot has hailed the character of his star winger, insisting that business off the pitch never altered how he judged him as a person and a player.

“First of all, he has always been judged as a player, but I also see him as a human being and he is humble, works hard and puts so much effort in to become the player he is,” Slot added.

“He keeps that effort every single day. He can score goals, even if he is not in the best half hour or 15 mins, and that is why he is mentally so strong. He has to be strong mentally and apart from the other things that is probably what stands out for me.

open image in gallery Arne Slot has hailed sporting director Richard Hughes as key to getting a deal over the line ( PA Wire )

“He has shown or so many years in a row how much value he has to the club, like all the fans and the team-mates they are very happy he has extended for two more years.”

Salah was one of three key Reds players locked in negotiations over a new deal, with captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also verging on free agency when their contracts expire this summer.

While Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a move to Real Madrid for next season, Liverpool are optimistic Van Dijk will follow Salah in extending his stay at the club, having provided a positive update on his own contract talks after the club’s 3-2 loss at Fulham.

After speaking openly about Salah’s extension now it had been confirmed, Slot reverted back to his usual rule of no contract talk when pressed about Van Dijk.

open image in gallery Salah is the Premier League’s top scorer this season with 27 goals ( PA Wire )

“You know the answer, the boring one as always,” he said. “We talk about contracts if they are signed, so we talk about Mo.

“I am very happy with Virgil, this season he has been incredible for us. Maybe some moments lately where he can do better but for the other 89 minutes, such an important player. Hopefully he can do the same and be our leader again.

“Hint on Sunday - I don't read all the things."