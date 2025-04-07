Virgil van Dijk hints at ‘progress’ in Liverpool contract talks
The Liverpool captain is out of contract in the summer
Virgil van Dijk has revealed there has been “progress” in his talks with Liverpool around extending his contract.
The Liverpool captain is out of contract at the end of the season and has previously been tight-lipped about discussions.
But the 33-year-old told reporters following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat at Fulham that there had been a positive development.
Van Dijk said there had been “progress” and added: “I don’t know. We’ll see. Listen, these are internal discussions and we’ll see.”
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also out of contract in the summer, with the right back set to join Real Madrid.
Van Dijk had a difficult afternoon at Craven Cottage as Liverpool’s unbeaten run came to an end in the Premier League.
Arne Slot said he was not concerned by Van Dijk’s form after the defender was caught out by Rodrigo Muniz in the first half.
It followed Van Dijk’s difficulties against Beto in the 1-0 win over Everton at Anfield on Wednesday night.
I mainly give credit to other players as well," Slot said. "If you look at Beto, Virgil wasn't the first defender to find it hard to play against him.
"The one who played there today, you have to give a lot of credit to him as well. I still see a lot of things that Virgil does really well.
“If you play 50 to 60 games a season, even for Virgil, there will be one or two moments where he could have done better. I don't worry about Virgil."
