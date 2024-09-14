Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Millwall vs Luton Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Den

Luke Baker
Saturday 14 September 2024 05:30
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Millwall face Luton Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726320463

Millwall vs Luton Town

Match ends, Millwall 0, Luton Town 1.

14 September 2024 14:27
1726320401

Millwall vs Luton Town

Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Luton Town 1.

14 September 2024 14:26
1726320391

Millwall vs Luton Town

Attempt saved. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Saville with a cross.

14 September 2024 14:26
1726320362

Millwall vs Luton Town

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Reece Burke.

14 September 2024 14:26
1726320268

Millwall vs Luton Town

Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

14 September 2024 14:24
1726320238

Millwall vs Luton Town

Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).

14 September 2024 14:23
1726320182

Millwall vs Luton Town

Substitution, Luton Town. Tom Holmes replaces Liam Walsh.

14 September 2024 14:23
1726320139

Millwall vs Luton Town

Japhet Tanganga (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14 September 2024 14:22
1726320088

Millwall vs Luton Town

Ryan Leonard (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14 September 2024 14:21
1726320038

Millwall vs Luton Town

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

14 September 2024 14:20

