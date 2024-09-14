Millwall vs Luton Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Millwall face Luton Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Match ends, Millwall 0, Luton Town 1.
Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Luton Town 1.
Attempt saved. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Saville with a cross.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Reece Burke.
Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).
Substitution, Luton Town. Tom Holmes replaces Liam Walsh.
Japhet Tanganga (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Leonard (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
