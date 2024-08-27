Millwall vs Leyton Orient LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The Den
Follow live coverage as Millwall face Leyton Orient in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Millwall vs Leyton Orient
Match ends, Millwall 0, Leyton Orient 1.
Millwall vs Leyton Orient
Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Leyton Orient 1.
Millwall vs Leyton Orient
Hand ball by Dan McNamara (Millwall).
Millwall vs Leyton Orient
Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Millwall vs Leyton Orient
Foul by Macaulay Langstaff (Millwall).
Millwall vs Leyton Orient
Offside, Millwall. Ryan Leonard is caught offside.
Millwall vs Leyton Orient
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Millwall vs Leyton Orient
Delay in match because of an injury Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).
Millwall vs Leyton Orient
Attempt missed. Dan McNamara (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Bradshaw.
Millwall vs Leyton Orient
Attempt blocked. Romain Esse (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Duncan Watmore.
