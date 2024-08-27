Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724797084

Millwall vs Leyton Orient LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Den

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 August 2024 12:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Millwall face Leyton Orient in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724791274

Millwall vs Leyton Orient

Match ends, Millwall 0, Leyton Orient 1.

27 August 2024 21:41
1724791238

Millwall vs Leyton Orient

Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Leyton Orient 1.

27 August 2024 21:40
1724791182

Millwall vs Leyton Orient

Hand ball by Dan McNamara (Millwall).

27 August 2024 21:39
1724791154

Millwall vs Leyton Orient

Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 August 2024 21:39
1724791104

Millwall vs Leyton Orient

Foul by Macaulay Langstaff (Millwall).

27 August 2024 21:38
1724790978

Millwall vs Leyton Orient

Offside, Millwall. Ryan Leonard is caught offside.

27 August 2024 21:36
1724790945

Millwall vs Leyton Orient

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

27 August 2024 21:35
1724790877

Millwall vs Leyton Orient

Delay in match because of an injury Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).

27 August 2024 21:34
1724790692

Millwall vs Leyton Orient

Attempt missed. Dan McNamara (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Bradshaw.

27 August 2024 21:31
1724790686

Millwall vs Leyton Orient

Attempt blocked. Romain Esse (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Duncan Watmore.

27 August 2024 21:31

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in