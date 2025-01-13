Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The Den
Follow live coverage as Millwall face Dagenham & Redbridge in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Match ends, Millwall 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.
Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Second Half ends, Millwall 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.
Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Offside, Millwall. Sheldon Kendall is caught offside.
Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Raees Bangura-Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Goal! Millwall 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 0. Raees Bangura-Williams (Millwall) left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Substitution, Millwall. Sheldon Kendall replaces Mihailo Ivanovic.
Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Substitution, Millwall. Alfie Massey replaces Casper De Norre.
Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Leonard (Millwall).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments