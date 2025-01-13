Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Live

Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Den

Luke Baker
Monday 13 January 2025 12:30 EST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Millwall face Dagenham & Redbridge in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Match ends, Millwall 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

13 January 2025 21:19

Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Second Half ends, Millwall 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

13 January 2025 21:19

Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Offside, Millwall. Sheldon Kendall is caught offside.

13 January 2025 21:19

Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.

13 January 2025 21:16

Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Raees Bangura-Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13 January 2025 21:13

Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Goal! Millwall 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 0. Raees Bangura-Williams (Millwall) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

13 January 2025 21:11

Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Substitution, Millwall. Sheldon Kendall replaces Mihailo Ivanovic.

13 January 2025 21:10

Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Substitution, Millwall. Alfie Massey replaces Casper De Norre.

13 January 2025 21:09

Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

13 January 2025 21:08

Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Leonard (Millwall).

13 January 2025 21:06

