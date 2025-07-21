Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal’s stance after Thomas Partey arrested for rape

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has defended how the club handled the departure of former midfielder Thomas Partey after the 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.

Partey left the Emirates at the end of June after he was not offered a new contract by the club, days before he was charged by police for the alleged offences as he faces five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

He is due to appear before magistrates on August 5.

The club released a statement on July 4, the day of Partey's arrest, saying: "The player's contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case."

Asked on the club's pre-season tour of Singapore whether the allegations and impending police action formed part of the decision not to renew the Ghana international's contract, Arteta said: "The club was very clear in its statement. There are a lot of legal matters that are very complicated so I cannot comment on any of that."

The Arsenal boss was also questioned whether he felt confident the club had followed the proper processes, to which he replied: "100 per cent, yes."

The Metropolitan Police said the investigation into Partey began in February 2022 after officers first received a report of rape.

Partey “denies all the charges against him” and “welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name”, his lawyer said.

The Ghanaian international joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 in a transfer worth around £45m.

He played 35 games for the North London club in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals.

Additional reporting from PA