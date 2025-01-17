Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes Premier League title race prediction: ‘It is going to be a long, long run’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta insists it is not a two-horse race between Arsenal and Liverpool in the battle for the Premier League title.

Arsenal moved to within four points of Arne Slot's table-topping Reds following their 2-1 comeback victory against Tottenham at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Chelsea have been cast 10 points adrift following a poor run, while champions Manchester City are a dozen points back, having played one game more than Liverpool.

However, with Nottingham Forest - who held Liverpool at the City Ground on Tuesday in third, a place and three points clear of Eddie Howe's high-flying Newcastle - Arteta does not believe it is a shootout between the two current top sides.

"I don't think so," he said when asked if it is a straight fight between Liverpool and Arsenal for the title.

"When you look at every game in the Premier League and the margins and how teams are winning football matches, it can go either way.

"In two or three weeks we could be talking about something different. We are still in January so it is going to be a long, long run."

Arsenal will host Aston Villa at the Emirates on Saturday fresh from their comeback triumph over Spurs which breathed fresh life into their bid to land a first league title in two decades.

It felt like a pivotal moment in Arsenal's season following consecutive cup defeats at the Emirates.

Arteta continued: "If you want to be fighting for the top trophies with the top teams for 11 months, like we have been doing for the last two-and-a-half years, you have to enjoy these moments, circumstances or challenges and the pressure that comes with it because it's the beauty of it. We are playing to win and that's exactly where we want to be.

open image in gallery Mikel Arteta believes the title race will go the distance ( Getty Images )

"It's always important when we are able to win and capitalise on other teams dropping points, firstly because we won, and secondly because for the rest it's not what they wanted. It has been a good week. But we need many more of those at the moment because of where we are (in the table)."

The Gunners will be desperate to avenge their defeat against Unai Emery's side at the Emirates in April which effectively ended their title tilt.

Arsenal will continue to be without Bukayo Saka - sidelined until March with a torn hamstring - and Gabriel Jesus following his season-ending cruciate ligament injury.

open image in gallery Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, right, with Gabriel Jesus ( PA Archive )

Jesus' devastating injury leaves Kai Havertz as the club's sole recognised forward and Arteta reiterated his desire to make a move in the transfer window this month.

"We have more necessity now because of what happened in the last few weeks, and that's obvious," said Arteta.

"We are trying, as I said, actively to find the best possible solution. We have to do what we think is right and what we can do as well.

"It's clear that we'd like to improve the squad especially with what happened. Can we do it or not? It depends on a lot of factors."

