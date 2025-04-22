Mikel Arteta provides injury updates for Arsenal trio a week ahead of Champions League semi-final
Tomorrow’s match against Crystal Palace is the Gunners’ last game before the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against PSG
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said there is a “good chance” that Bukayo Saka will feature against Crystal Palace this week, but Jorginho and Riccardo Calafiori will be out for the foreseeable future.
Speaking in his pre-match conference ahead of the home fixture on Wednesday, Arteta said that the club will “have to wait and see” how Saka reacts after training, though there “is nothing too serious” despite the winger being withdrawn not long after the red card challenge from Leif Davis.
“I think he will have a good chance to play tomorrow,” Arteta added on Saka.
However, the Spaniard’s updates on Italian duo Jorginho and Riccardo Calafiori were less positive, with the Arsenal boss claiming that he is not sure whether the former will play again this term.
“I am not certain he plays again this season,” he said on Jorginho, adding that “it was quite a scary situation”.
“I am not talking about any dates. The good news is he is recovering and he is better,” he added, before stating that “there is an impact injury and a twist” that is keeping Calafiori out, though he does not know how long for.
Arsenal will not play this weekend, meaning the match against Palace is the final one before the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against PSG at the Emirates.
And asked whether he would rest certain players with that game in mind, Arteta replied that the club “cannot think in those terms”.
“When the players are fit and available and want to play, they have to play. They are at their best when they are playing and they have consistency in their performances and physically and emotionally they are good. They have the rhythm and that is when they are at their best.
“If they are not available, there is no discussion. If they are not in a good condition to perform we are not going to play them. But if they are we will play them,” he added.
